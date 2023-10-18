Resources for patients and families
From paying your bill to thanking a caregiver, we're here to help make managing your health care easy.
At Sharp, we’re here to help you navigate the health care journey for you and your family. We know it can be overwhelming at times, which is why we provide the following resources to simplify your life whenever possible.
Whether you’re visiting a loved one or here as a patient, we can help. Find visitor information for each of our Sharp hospital locations.
If your loved one is staying with us, send a personalized e-card to brighten their day. Our team members will print and hand-deliver your e-card within two business days.
If you'd like to recognize a doctor, nurse or caregiver who made a difference in your or your loved one's experience with Sharp, please take a moment to send us a note of thanks.
Our online account and patient portal make it easy to manage your family’s health care from anywhere.
Sharp Account: With Sharp Account, you can view and pay bills, register for events and connect to other online tools, including FollowMyHealth®.
If you’re a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, you can also use Sharp Account to check in early for appointments and refill prescriptions at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies.
FollowMyHealth: FollowMyHealth is a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients. With FollowMyHealth, you can view test results, message your doctor, schedule and change appointments, manage care for a loved one (such as a child or dependent adult), and more.
Other health apps: You can also access your health data through Apple's Health app and other health apps.
From making payments to navigating your insurance, we can help take the guesswork out of the billing process. Questions about your specific bill? Our customer service team is with you every step of the way.
Have questions about hospital charges for an upcoming procedure? Request a hospital price estimate.
Your health care records are just that — yours. And we keep them secure and confidential. With your consent, we can provide records to you, or to any person or company you authorize.
We understand how important it is to communicate your health needs. We provide 24/7 phone interpretation services, ASL interpreters and a video remote interpreting system in any language.
To learn more about our interpreter services, call 858-499-2600.
At Sharp, we recognize the invaluable contribution of service animals to their owners' well-being. Download the following documents to learn more:
At Sharp, we offer a variety of health classes, educational seminars and support groups throughout San Diego. From Medicare education to breastfeeding support groups, our classes can help you take care of your health.
Can’t find what you’re looking for? View our phone directory, send us an email or chat with us.
Sharp HealthCare realizes that terminally ill adult patients want to consider all of their options. We believe that comprehensive care for serious illness and end-of-life support is an important and meaningful part of health care.
To learn more, visit California End of Life Option Act.