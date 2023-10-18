Resources for patients and families

Our online account and patient portal make it easy to manage your family’s health care from anywhere.

Sharp Account: With Sharp Account, you can view and pay bills, register for events and connect to other online tools, including FollowMyHealth®.

If you’re a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, you can also use Sharp Account to check in early for appointments and refill prescriptions at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies.

FollowMyHealth: FollowMyHealth is a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients. With FollowMyHealth, you can view test results, message your doctor, schedule and change appointments, manage care for a loved one (such as a child or dependent adult), and more.

Other health apps: You can also access your health data through Apple's Health app and other health apps.