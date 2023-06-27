Get a Sharp account and manage your care from a computer or mobile device.

Sharp-Chula-Vista-Hospital-hero-full-width

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

We bring wellness and healing close to home. As a Designated Planetree Person-Centered Care Hospital, you'll receive the compassionate care you've come to expect from the Sharp HealthCare family.

UX0658-SCV-exterior-duplex-3840x2160

Specialties and services

With the largest selection of health care services in the South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista provides the most advanced technologies, state-of-the art facilities and compassionate care to you and your family.

What is Magnet and why is it important?
The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program is the highest credential a health care organization can achieve. It acknowledges the invaluable contributions of nurses in all health care settings and among all populations around the world.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is proud to have been first designated as a Magnet organization in 2020 and again in 2026 by the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program.

How to find us

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

751 Medical Center Ct Chula Vista, CA 91911

Get directions

Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours

Parking

Free visitor parking is available in the parking structures and lots located in front of and behind the main hospital.

Plan your visit

Virtual hospital tour

As the most comprehensive medical center in the South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center serves the communities of Chula Vista, Otay and Eastlake.

With 449 beds, Sharp Chula Vista offers a variety of services — from cardiac care to advanced cancer treatment, orthopedic surgery to labor and delivery.

UX0658-SCV-exterior-duplex-3840x2160
1 of 8:

Main hospital entrance

Sharp Chula Vista main lobby
2 of 8:

Main lobby

Sharp Chula Vista chapel and meditation garden
3 of 8:

Chapel and meditation garden

Sharp Chula Vista Chica's Cafe
4 of 8:

Chica's Cafe

Sharp Chula Vista family and friend lounge
5 of 8:

Family and friend lounge

Sharp Chula Vista private patient room
6 of 8:

Private patient room

Sharp Chula Vista operating suite
7 of 8:

Operating suite

Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center
8 of 8:

Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center

Sharp Chula Vista news

Read more stories

Ways to make a difference 

Find a doctor at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Choose the doctor who's right for you.

View more doctors