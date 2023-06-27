Specialties and services

With the largest selection of health care services in the South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista provides the most advanced technologies, state-of-the art facilities and compassionate care to you and your family.

What is Magnet and why is it important?

The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program is the highest credential a health care organization can achieve. It acknowledges the invaluable contributions of nurses in all health care settings and among all populations around the world.



Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is proud to have been first designated as a Magnet organization in 2020 and again in 2026 by the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program.