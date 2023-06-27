Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
We bring wellness and healing close to home. As a Designated Planetree Person-Centered Care Hospital, you'll receive the compassionate care you've come to expect from the Sharp HealthCare family.
Specialties and services
With the largest selection of health care services in the South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista provides the most advanced technologies, state-of-the art facilities and compassionate care to you and your family.
Intensive Care Unit
What is Magnet and why is it important?
The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program is the highest credential a health care organization can achieve. It acknowledges the invaluable contributions of nurses in all health care settings and among all populations around the world.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is proud to have been first designated as a Magnet organization in 2020 and again in 2026 by the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program.
How to find us
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
751 Medical Center Ct Chula Vista, CA 91911Get directions
Open 24 hours
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As the most comprehensive medical center in the South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center serves the communities of Chula Vista, Otay and Eastlake.
With 449 beds, Sharp Chula Vista offers a variety of services — from cardiac care to advanced cancer treatment, orthopedic surgery to labor and delivery.
Sharp Chula Vista news
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