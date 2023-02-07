Orthopedic classes and webinars
Classes and doctor-led webinars covering topics such as the latest treatment options for hip, knee and shoulder pain.
When you choose Sharp for orthopedic care, you're getting a team of world-class orthopedic specialists, sports medicine experts, nurses and staff who will give you the personalized care you deserve.
At Sharp, we want to help get you back to doing what you love. Nationally recognized for clinical excellence and patient-centered care, giving you confidence and quality results is what we do best.
We'll work with you to develop an individualized treatment plan for the following conditions using the most advanced technologies.
Bursitis
Fibromyalgia
Fractures
Kyphosis
Paget's disease of the bone
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Stenosis
Innovation. Expertise. Unwavering support. At Sharp, we make a habit of exceptional orthopedic care. No matter your condition, we have treatment that can help.
Sharp HealthCare's orthopedic research focuses on improving the care and outcomes of patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Our research is supported by funding from both private and publicly sponsored clinical trials.
Sharp's several registries spanning multiple orthopedic conditions collect data on patient demographics, disease and surgery details and treatment and clinical outcomes on more than 50,000 surgeries.
Clinicians collaborate to research and improve the outcomes of patients with osteoarthritis, cartilage repair, hip dysplasia, bone injury and regeneration.
We look forward to greater opportunities to improve the well being of the patients we serve, and to investigate revolutionary new treatments for arthritis, other musculoskeletal diseases and injuries.
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your doctor or contact the Sharp Center for Research at 858-939-7198 or send us an email.
We offer orthopedic treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
Multiple dirt bike injuries caused Billy to have arthritis and ligament damage. Total knee replacement surgery changed everything.
At-home treatment and practical lifestyle changes can make a big difference in reducing hip pain.