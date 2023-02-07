If you are a total joint replacement patient, we offer a four-week pharmacy management program to help you postsurgery. Because you will be at high risk for developing blood clots, it is important for you to receive a blood-thinning medication after surgery. In most cases, your physician will recommend Coumadin® or its generic equivalent, warfarin.

In conjunction with your surgeon, a pharmacist will work with you daily while you are in the hospital to closely manage your medication dosages. After discharge, your blood work and warfarin dose will be monitored weekly, for four weeks, by our highly skilled pharmacy staff. The pharmacy will also be in communication with your physician regarding your status.

For hip patients, a nurse will visit you at home to collect your blood sample. For knee patients, the anticoagulation service coordinates blood collection during your physical therapy sessions so you only have to make one stop.

