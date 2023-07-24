Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Read our hospital visitor policy. To reach a patient's room, call 858-278-4110 or 1-800-696-6899 and ask for the patient by name or room number.

Check with your specific unit about routine visiting hours — special arrangements can be made by your physician to best meet your visiting needs. Patients may also choose a care partner, such as a family member, friend or loved one for guidance and support during their recovery.



Our patients' safety is our top priority. The only items visitors are permitted to bring into the patient care areas are eyeglasses, a wallet and car keys. Some units do not allow any personal belongings. All visitors must be appropriately dressed (including shirt and shoes), and free of signs of illness, drug influence and intoxication.