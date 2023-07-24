Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Use these phrases to lessen the stigma of suicide
How we talk about suicide can reduce the stigma around mental health issues.
If you or a loved one struggles with mental illness or substance abuse, you are not alone. We are here for you 24 hours a day. To get started, call 858-836-8434 or submit an outpatient treatment request.
At Sharp Mesa Vista, empowering you in your care is the cornerstone of our healing philosophy. Our team of experts is committed to providing exceptional care through a range of treatments and programs — all to help you reach your fullest potential.
We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.
How we talk about suicide can reduce the stigma around mental health issues.