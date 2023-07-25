Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.

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Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

If you or a loved one struggles with mental illness or substance abuse, you are not alone. We are here for you 24 hours a day. To get started, call 858-836-8434.

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SMV front entrance

Programs and services

At Sharp Mesa Vista, empowering you in your care is the cornerstone of our healing philosophy. Our team of experts is committed to providing exceptional care through a range of treatments and programs — all to help you reach your fullest potential.

How to find us

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

7850 Vista Hill Ave. San Diego, CA 92123

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Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours

Parking

Parking is available in the lot directly in front of the hospital. Parking fees may apply. If using public transportation, take the 25/120 bus to Vista Hill Avenue and Meadowlark Drive.

Plan your visit

Patients

Visitors

Frequently asked questions

Virtual hospital tour 

We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.

Mesa vista garden 1
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Outdoor patient therapy grotto

Mesa vista patient therapy area
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Outdoor patient therapy patio

Mesa vista recovery park
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Recovery Park

Recovery Park Pool
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Recovery Park pool

Shiley ICU Patient Room
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Shiley ICU patient room

Shiley ICU Group Therapy Room
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Shiley ICU group therapy room

Child and Adolescent Program Building
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Child and Adolescent Program building

Mesa vista child and teen inpatient programs
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Child and adolescent inpatient programs

Mesa Vista news

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Ways to make a difference 