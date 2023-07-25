Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
If you or a loved one struggles with mental illness or substance abuse, you are not alone. We are here for you 24 hours a day. To get started, call 858-836-8434.
Programs and services
At Sharp Mesa Vista, empowering you in your care is the cornerstone of our healing philosophy. Our team of experts is committed to providing exceptional care through a range of treatments and programs — all to help you reach your fullest potential.
How to find us
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
7850 Vista Hill Ave. San Diego, CA 92123Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Parking is available in the lot directly in front of the hospital. Parking fees may apply. If using public transportation, take the 25/120 bus to Vista Hill Avenue and Meadowlark Drive.
Plan your visit
Patients
Visitors
Frequently asked questions
Virtual hospital tour
We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.