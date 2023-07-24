Sharp Memorial Hospital
For over 70 years, Sharp Memorial has treated San Diegans. We offer a variety of services, from advanced emergency medicine to heart, vascular and orthopedic care. Our Planetree Gold and Magnet designations reflect our commitment to patient-centered care.
Specialties and services
State-of-the-art medical treatments and extraordinary care are part of our legacy at Sharp Memorial. Whatever your health care needs, we've got you covered.
How to find us
Sharp Memorial Hospital
7901 Frost St. San Diego, CA 92123Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Plan your visit
Virtual hospital tour
With 656 beds and located in the heart of San Diego County, our hospital offers a variety of services. We invite you to take a virtual tour of our hospital and facilities by clicking through the slideshow below to see all that Sharp Memorial offers the San Diego community.