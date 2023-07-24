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Sharp Memorial Hospital

For over 70 years, Sharp Memorial has treated San Diegans. We offer a variety of services, from advanced emergency medicine to heart, vascular and orthopedic care. Our Planetree Gold and Magnet designations reflect our commitment to patient-centered care.

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Specialties and services 

State-of-the-art medical treatments and extraordinary care are part of our legacy at Sharp Memorial. Whatever your health care needs, we've got you covered. 

How to find us

Sharp Memorial Hospital

7901 Frost St. San Diego, CA 92123

Get directions

Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours

Parking

Parking is available in parking structures located on Frost Street, on Health Center Drive or in front of Sharp Mary Birch. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction, follow signage for patient drop-off and pickup. Patient drop-off is at the east entrance roundabout off Frost Street. Patient pickup is on the north side of the James S. Brown Pavilion. The ER patient drop-off and ambulance driveway is closed and now located a short distance away. Please follow on-site signage.

Plan your visit

Virtual hospital tour 

With 656 beds and located in the heart of San Diego County, our hospital offers a variety of services. We invite you to take a virtual tour of our hospital and facilities by clicking through the slideshow below to see all that Sharp Memorial offers the San Diego community. 

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Sharp Memorial Hospital east entrance
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East hospital entrance

Sharp Memorial Hospital north entrance
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North hospital entrance

Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency Room entrance
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Emergency room entrance

Sharp Memorial Hospital main lobby
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Main lobby

Sharp Memorial Hospital jade garden
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Jade garden

Sharp Memorial Hospital private patient room
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Sharp Memorial Hospital private patient room

Sharp Memorial Hospital family lounge
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Family lounge

Sharp Memorial news

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Ways to make a difference 

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