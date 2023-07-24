Sharp Memorial Hospital

We want you to feel as comfortable as possible. Bringing in a few personal items from home can make your hospital stay more pleasant. We do provide pajama bottoms and gowns while you are in our care, but feel free to bring your own pajamas for extra comfort.

Each floor of Sharp Memorial includes a family lounge where you and your guests can go to relax and find coffee and tea — as well as a computer that you are welcome to use. Free wireless Internet is available throughout the hospital, and you can also access the Internet from the television in your hospital room.

For the convenience of you and your guests, we have several vending machines, two gift shops, a flower shop, a cafeteria and a coffee cart available to you throughout your stay.