Sharp Memorial Hospital

If your loved one is staying with us, send a personalized e-card to brighten their day. Your message will be printed out and hand-delivered within one to two business days — completely free of charge.

From snacks to flowers, our gift shop has everything you need. During business hours, you can stop by in person or order over the phone at 858-939-3544.

Hours: Monday through Friday: 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday: 10 am to 3 pm (business hours can vary due to staffing)

Phone: 858-939-3544

Location: First floor