Sharp Memorial Hospital

For more than 60 years, Sharp Memorial Hospital has treated San Diegans with compassionate care and state-of-the-art technology. We offer a variety of services — from advanced emergency care to expert heart and vascular services and orthopedic procedures.

Specialties and services 

State-of-the-art medical treatments and extraordinary care are part of our legacy at Sharp Memorial. Whatever your health care needs, we've got you covered. 

Plan your visit

Virtual hospital tour 

With 656 beds and located in the heart of San Diego County, our hospital offers a variety of services. We invite you to take a virtual tour of our hospital and facilities by clicking through the slideshow below to see all that Sharp Memorial offers the San Diego community. 

