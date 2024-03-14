Weight management classes and seminars
Nonsurgical programs to help you lose weight safely.
We're here to help you — not just as medical experts — but as your long-term weight loss team.
At Sharp, we understand the challenges of managing your weight. That's why we offer several options to meet your individual needs:
One-on-one support — work individually with a registered dietitian to reach your weight goals
Bariatric surgery — learn more about our advanced, personalized bariatric surgery programs
Health education programs — attend a wide variety of health and wellness programs, including group weight management
At Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management, we have a variety of nonsurgical programs to help you lose weight safely. Our expert teams teach practical skills for long-term success and provide support for results you never thought possible. To help you reach your wellness goals, we offer the following weight management and health education programs:
Medically supervised program — a combination of Robard meal replacements and weekly medical monitoring for individuals with a BMI greater than 30
Healthy 1200 — pairs Robard meal replacements with fruits and vegetables to promote sustainable weight loss
Be Well for Life — 10-week wellness education program to help guide you towards healthy, lasting lifestyle changes
Learn more about Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management programs by attending a free orientation.
