Find an option that works for you

At Sharp, we understand the challenges of managing your weight. That's why we offer several options to meet your individual needs:

One-on-one support — work individually with a registered dietitian to reach your weight goals

Bariatric surgery — learn more about our advanced, personalized bariatric surgery programs

Health education programs — attend a wide variety of health and wellness programs, including group weight management

Group weight management programs

At Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management, we have a variety of nonsurgical programs to help you lose weight safely. Our expert teams teach practical skills for long-term success and provide support for results you never thought possible. To help you reach your wellness goals, we offer the following weight management and health education programs:

Medically supervised program — a combination of Robard meal replacements and weekly medical monitoring for individuals with a BMI greater than 30

Healthy 1200 — pairs Robard meal replacements with fruits and vegetables to promote sustainable weight loss

Be Well for Life — 10-week wellness education program to help guide you towards healthy, lasting lifestyle changes

Learn more about Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management programs by attending a free orientation.