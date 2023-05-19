In most cases, calling your doctor's office is your best first step when you have cold symptoms, a question about a chronic health problem or you're just not sure where to go.

Urgent care can be an option for:

Colds, cough or flu

Eye, ear or skin infections

Fractures

Minor burns

Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions

Respiratory infections

Strains and sprains

Urinary tract infections

Not sure if you need to visit urgent care? If you are a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, you can access Sharp Nurse Connection® after-hours or call us at 858-499-2600 during business hours. A nurse will help you determine if you should visit urgent care.

If you are having a medical emergency, don’t delay your care. Call 911 or go to the nearest Sharp emergency room.