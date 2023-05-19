The right care, right now.
Urgent care
Emergency care
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.
Virtual urgent care
You will need a video-enabled device to attend your virtual urgent care visit. When it’s time to start your visit, we’ll either call you directly or send you a text message with a link to join.
Some health insurance plans charge a copay and share of cost for virtual visits, similar to in-person visits. Check with your health plan for details specific to your coverage.
We offer virtual urgent care visits for both new and existing Sharp patients. Please choose the option that best fits your needs when setting up your visit.
At this time, only patients age 18 and older can schedule a virtual urgent care visit through sharp.com. Pediatric patients can schedule visits through FollowMyHealth®. If your child needs immediate care, please go to one of our urgent care centers.
Urgent care
In most cases, calling your doctor's office is your best first step when you have cold symptoms, a question about a chronic health problem or you're just not sure where to go.
Urgent care can be an option for:
Colds, cough or flu
Eye, ear or skin infections
Fractures
Minor burns
Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions
Respiratory infections
Strains and sprains
Urinary tract infections
Not sure if you need to visit urgent care? If you are a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient, you can access Sharp Nurse Connection® after-hours or call us at 858-499-2600 during business hours. A nurse will help you determine if you should visit urgent care.
If you are having a medical emergency, don’t delay your care. Call 911 or go to the nearest Sharp emergency room.
Look for available reservation times to visit urgent care, and save your spot in advance by choosing a time that best fits your needs. This helps to cut your wait time, and prepares our team for your arrival.
Reservation times may not always be available, depending on current volume of requests. Reservation times are estimates and may change if patients with more serious conditions need to be treated first.
After you choose a time, you will submit a form detailing your information and symptoms. We’ll send you an email confirmation with the details of your reservation.
Our urgent care wait times vary, and can change frequently. Wait times are refreshed every five minutes and may fluctuate depending on patient volume and care needs. Refresh this page to see the most up-to-date wait times.
Emergency care
Call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room if you are experiencing a medical emergency, including:
Chest pain or pressure
Confusion or difficulty speaking
Fever with stiff neck
Fracture (with bone protruding)
Head injury
Moderate to severe shortness of breath
Severe abdominal pain
Sudden dizziness or change in vision
Uncontrolled bleeding
If you still have questions, call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
