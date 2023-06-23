OBGYN-full-width-hero-3600x1200

San Diego obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN)

A woman’s health care needs change throughout her lifetime. So at Sharp, we cater to every age and stage — from reproductive health and pregnancy to menopause and healthy aging.

A mother holding new baby

Pregnancy and childbirth

Experience pregnancy care the way it should be. With state-of-the art facilities and top OBGYNs, our excellence in caring for expectant mothers and newborns has won us national recognition as we continue to deliver the most babies in San Diego each year.

Woman meditating on yoga mat at La Jolla Shores.

Gynecology and pelvic health

We put you at the center of all we do. We've seen active lifestyles reborn and tough conditions, like pelvic disorders, treated quickly with fast recoveries. From mammograms to gynecologic surgery, our women's services change lives every single day.

Mother comforting her baby on the couch with laundry
Mental health concerns during and after pregnancy

Mental health disorders are a common pregnancy complication, and can include disorders such as postpartum depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.

Woman holding a baby in the hospital
Having a baby? Here’s what to ask your hospital

Learn the seven critical questions many parents don’t know to ask when choosing a maternity hospital.

Nancy Halladay of San Diego
How one local woman ensures 50 really is fabulous

Nancy Halladay is coping with a pending birthday by doing an online countdown. Each day, she posts something about turning 50 and tags it #fortiesfinaleyear.

