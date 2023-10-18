How world travel translates to extraordinary care
Dr. Ahmad Kabakibi, a primary care doctor and world traveler, uses his experiences abroad to connect with his patients.
At Sharp Community, we provide exceptional care and offer convenient access to quality health services. Our private practice doctors partner with you so you can feel confident in your care.
As a valued member of our San Diego community, your wellness needs are important, and we have extra safety precautions in place to keep you safe.
With knowledge you can trust, our Sharp Community doctors and partners will guide you on your health care journey in a way that's easy to understand and accessible for you.
We offer:
More than 800 primary care doctors and specialists in 350 office locations
Timely access to 30 areas of specialized care including, cardiology, OBGYN, oncology and orthopedics
Over 20 affiliated urgent care centers
More than 15 MinuteClinic locations
Same-day appointments, video and phone visits and virtual urgent care
Admission to all Sharp, Palomar Health and Rady Children's hospitals
Access to FollowMyHealth® - a secure online health care management tool
We accept most insurance plans, making it easy to keep your Sharp Community doctor even if your insurance changes. Through our Find a Doctor tool, you can search by location, interests, language and more.
View health tips, recipes and stories featuring Sharp Community Medical Group-affiliated doctors.
Dr. Ahmad Kabakibi, a primary care doctor and world traveler, uses his experiences abroad to connect with his patients.
Pancreatitis can be the first sign of pancreatic cancer, and any episode should be taken seriously.