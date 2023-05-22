Heart classes and support groups
Heart health classes, screenings and support groups for people with heart conditions.
When you see a heart and vascular specialist at Sharp, you benefit from a team of experts skilled in the latest cardiovascular treatments, technology and advanced research. Here, our patients and their families are at the center of everything we do.
At Sharp, our experienced team of specialists are proud to provide a full spectrum of heart and vascular treatments. We treat a wide range of cardiac conditions, including:
Angina
Arterial insufficiency
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid artery disease
Claudication and leg pain
Congenital heart defects
Deep vein thrombosis
Foot ulcers
Heart attack
Heart murmur
High blood pressure
Pericardial disease
Peripheral vascular disease
Pulmonary embolism
Renal artery stenosis
Varicose veins
Venous disease
Visceral (abdominal) artery disease
No matter where in San Diego you live, there are heart care specialists nearby who are focused on putting you on the road to better health. Here, skill and technology combine to provide the most advanced cardiac treatments, including:
Clinical trials are vital to finding and advancing heart treatment options and play a key role in saving the lives of more heart patients.
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your doctor or contact the Sharp Center for Research at 858-499-4833 or send us an email.
We are currently involved in the following studies.
We offer heart and vascular care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
After a successful heart transplant, Duilio Ortega was given the opportunity to hold his own heart and say goodbye.
Dr. Uli’s caregivers were racing to save her life when a blood test offered a clue.