Find a doctor

Most insurance plans allow you to switch your primary care doctor once per month. This includes changes between health systems. You do not need to wait for open enrollment as long as your new doctor accepts your health insurance.

It’s a good idea to find a primary care doctor you are comfortable with and who is conveniently located, so they can get to know your health needs and history over time.

If you want to change your primary care doctor, we make it easy to search for a new doctor based on location, specialty and more. Be sure to inform your health plan of any change to your primary care doctor.