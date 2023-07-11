Find a doctor

Choose the San Diego doctor who's right for you

At Sharp, we accept almost all health insurance plans. Browse our medical specialties and services available across San Diego County. View all specialties.

We're here to help

All specialties

A

Addiction psychiatry
Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology
Allergy and immunology
Anesthesiology

B

Bariatric surgery
Breast surgical oncology

C

Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular disease
Cardiovascular surgery
Child and adolescent psychiatry
Colon and rectal surgery
Critical care medicine

D

Dermatology

E

Endocrinology
ENT (Otolaryngology)

F

Family medicine
Foot and ankle

G

Gastroenterology
General dentistry
General surgery
Geriatric medicine
Geriatric psychiatry
Gynecologic oncology
Gynecology

H

Hand surgery
Hand surgery - plastic
Hematology/oncology
Hepatobiliary surgery

I

Infectious disease
Internal medicine
Interventional cardiology
Interventional neuroradiology
Interventional radiology

J

Joint replacement

M

Maternal fetal medicine

N

Nephrology
Neurological surgery
Neurology
Neuroradiology

O

Obstetrics/gynecology (OBGYN)
Occupational medicine
Ophthalmology
Optometry
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Orthopedic surgery
Orthopedics - general
Orthopedics - trauma

P

Pain management
Pediatric allergy
Pediatric cardiology
Pediatric dermatology
Pediatric ophthalmology
Pediatric orthopedics
Pediatric pulmonary
Pediatrics
Plastic surgery
Podiatry
Psychiatry
Pulmonary disease

R

Radiation oncology
Rehab/physical medicine
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
Rheumatology

S

Sleep medicine
Sports medicine

T

Thoracic surgery
Transplant - kidney and pancreas
Transplant hepatology

U

Upper extremity
Urology
Urology-gynecology

V

Vascular surgery