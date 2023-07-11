Sharp-Grossmont-Hospital-hero-full-width
Sharp Grossmont Hospital exterior

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

At East County's largest health care facility, you'll be treated with medical excellence and advanced technology at every step. And you'll experience kindness and empathy toward you and your family, who are key to your healing.

Here you will find experience, innovation and a level of care that exceed expectations. We're proud to offer the largest selection of health care services in East County.

As the largest hospital in East County, Sharp Grossmont Hospital serves the communities of La Mesa, El Cajon and Santee.

With 524 beds, our hospital offers a variety of services — from advanced cancer care to orthopedic surgery, labor and delivery to emergency care. And we're here to help you.

Main entrance

Emergency room entrance

West tower patient room

David & Donna Long Cancer Center

Cardiovascular Center entrance

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns

Behavioral Health Center patio

