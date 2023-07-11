Sharp Grossmont Hospital
At East County's largest health care facility, you'll be treated with medical excellence and advanced technology at every step. And you'll experience kindness and empathy toward you and your family, who are key to your healing.
Specialties and services
Here you will find experience, innovation and a level of care that exceed expectations. We're proud to offer the largest selection of health care services in East County.
Postpartum heart care
Spiritual care services
How to find us
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
5555 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa, CA 91942Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Plan your visit
Virtual hospital tour
As the largest hospital in East County, Sharp Grossmont Hospital serves the communities of La Mesa, El Cajon and Santee.
With 562 beds, our hospital offers a variety of services — from advanced cancer care to orthopedic surgery, labor and delivery to emergency care. And we're here to help you.
Sharp Grossmont news
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