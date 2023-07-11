Maternity patients are permitted one support person and one visitor (18 and older). Although support people are not permitted in the triage area, they may rejoin the patient once they have been admitted to Labor and Delivery.

Once the patient has delivered and is in postpartum care, only one support person is allowed for the duration of the stay.

Every patient and support person will be screened upon arrival to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns.

To reach a patient's room, call 619-740-6000 and ask for the patient by name or room number.