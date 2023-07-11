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Sharp Grossmont Hospital

At East County's largest health care facility, you'll be treated with medical excellence and advanced technology at every step. And you'll experience kindness and empathy toward you and your family, who are key to your healing.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Specialties and services

Here you will find experience, innovation and a level of care that exceed expectations. We're proud to offer the largest selection of health care services in East County.

Notice of American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program site visit

How to find us

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

5555 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa, CA 91942

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Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours

Parking

Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage located next to the hospital. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).

Plan your visit

Virtual hospital tour

As the largest hospital in East County, Sharp Grossmont Hospital serves the communities of La Mesa, El Cajon and Santee.

With 562 beds, our hospital offers a variety of services — from advanced cancer care to orthopedic surgery, labor and delivery to emergency care. And we're here to help you.

Groundbreaking science, life-changing care

New Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience hero

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience

The hospital is for patients needing advanced neurosurgical, neurological and spine care.

Sharp Grossmont news

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Ways to make a difference 

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