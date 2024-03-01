Dr. Uli smiling in a white coat.

Contact us

We're here to help and look forward to hearing from you. Reach us by email, chat or phone.

What do you need help with?

Send us an email

Fill out our form and we will reply within 2 business days.
Email us

Call us

Call us at 858-627-5201 for account help.
Call now

Phone directory

Look up a phone number by location or department.
View phone directory

Frequently asked questions

Sharp app promo screen

Get the new Sharp app

Sign in to Sharp or download the Sharp app to your mobile device and manage your care from wherever you are.

Apple StoreGoogle Play Store