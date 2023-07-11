Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Physical Therapy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
8701 Cuyamaca St, Floor 3, Santee, CA 92071
619-568-8105
Fax: 619-568-8084
Hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Closed
Monday
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday
7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday
Closed

How to find us

Parking

Free parking is available in the surface lot.