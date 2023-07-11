Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Physical Therapy
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
10243 Genetic Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Hours
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
Closed - opens tomorrow 7:00 am
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
How to find us
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Physical Therapy
10243 Genetic Center Drive San Diego, CA 92121
Parking
Free parking is available in the large lots in front of the building. Parking for Urgent Care is available in the rear of the building.