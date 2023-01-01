Andrew Wang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Andrew Wang, MD
I believe in providing high-quality care to my patients through a partnership with the patient, family and health care provider. An interdisciplinary team approach is often needed to care for elderly patients and their families.
Age:67
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Taiwanese
Education
Taipei Medical College (Taiwan):Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Lutheran Hospital:Residency
Lutheran Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1558467787
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Andrew Wang, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrew Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
