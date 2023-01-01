About Andrew Wang, MD

I believe in providing high-quality care to my patients through a partnership with the patient, family and health care provider. An interdisciplinary team approach is often needed to care for elderly patients and their families.

Age: 67

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Taiwanese

Education Taipei Medical College (Taiwan) : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Lutheran Hospital : Residency

Lutheran Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Alzheimer's disease

End-of-life care

Geriatrics

