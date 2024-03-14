Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions800-765-2737
Fax: 858-450-9451
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.3939 Third Avenue
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions800-765-2737
Fax: 619-291-6577
Care schedule
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.3939 Third Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Christina Kytasty, DO
Gender:Female
Education
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Drexel University:Residency
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
NPI
1487091609
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Christina Kytasty, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christina Kytasty, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christina Kytasty, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.