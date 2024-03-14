Provider Image

Christina Kytasty, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
  1. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
    5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92121
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 858-450-9451
  2. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
    3939 Third Avenue
    San Diego, CA 92103
    800-765-2737
    Fax: 619-291-6577

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
About Christina Kytasty, DO

Gender:
 Female
Education
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Drexel University:
 Residency
Case Western Reserve University:
 Residency
NPI
1487091609
Christina Kytasty, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

