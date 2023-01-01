Scheduling not available for this provider
About Dale Lapp, MD
Do unto others as you would have them do to you.
Age:79
In practice since:1976
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mercy Hospital:Residency
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center:Internship
Marquette University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1902830987
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dale Lapp, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
