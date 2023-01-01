DongKyoo Kang, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About DongKyoo Kang, MD
Age:67
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Internship
St. Louis Childrens Hospital:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1124073309
Insurance plans accepted
DongKyoo Kang, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
