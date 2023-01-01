Elizabeth Keiser, MD
About Elizabeth Keiser, MD
It is a pleasure to work in a field that's sole goal is to help people. Dermatopathology is interdisciplinary and engaging, often utilizing clinical photos, patient histories, dermatology clinical impressions, radiology, surgical margins, oncology therapies, and journal articles to arrive at the correct diagnosis. Every case is unique, which makes everyday fun. I strive to empower the patient and clinician through my dermatopathology reports by including both patient-driven clarifications (... "which is a benign entity") and evidence-based prognostic details ("... large-caliber perineural invasion is present"). This helps patients and clinicians be active, informed participants when discussing diagnoses and care. I enjoy walking my dog along the coast, reading, snow-skiing, and chocolate.
Age:40
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Fellowship
MD Anderson Cancer Center:Fellowship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
NPI
1942696711
Special recognitions
