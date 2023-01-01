Emma McDonnell, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Emma McDonnell, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Emma McDonnell, MD
Age:33
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Sinai Hospital of Baltimore:Internship
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1023357670
Insurance plans accepted
Emma McDonnell, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emma McDonnell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emma McDonnell, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.