Fahad Khan, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Fahad Khan, MD
In practice since:2021
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Creighton University:Medical School
Saint Mary's Medical Center:Internship
University of Missouri:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1548605843
Special recognitions
