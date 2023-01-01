George Scher, MD
About George Scher, MD
The health and welfare of my patients always come first. I strive to offer patients the best medical care possible in a humane and caring manner. Medicine is an extremely rewarding profession. I am proud to help patients achieve good health with the goal of a long life. I enjoy spending time with family, especially grandchildren. Golf and bridge occupy most of my spare time.
Age:80
Gender:Male
Languages:English
1467465096
Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Scher, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
