Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This doctor is currently not seeing patients. Additional information may be available in the “Care schedule” section of their profile.
About Gilanthony Ungab, MD
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528176641
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gilanthony Ungab, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gilanthony Ungab, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.