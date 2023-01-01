Heba Ahmed, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 320
La Jolla, CA 92037
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Heba Ahmed, DO
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindi, Urdu
Education
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1568969327
Insurance plans accepted
Heba Ahmed, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
