Heba Ahmed, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Perlman Clinic
    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 320
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-554-1212

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Heba Ahmed, DO

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Hindi, Urdu
Education
Case Western Reserve University:
 Residency
Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
NPI
1568969327

Insurance plans accepted

Heba Ahmed, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

