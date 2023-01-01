Henrik Manassarians, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurocritical care (board certified)
Neurology (board certified)
Vascular neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Henrik Manassarians, MD
I am committed to excellence.
Age:56
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:Armenian, English, Farsi
Education
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Seton Hall University:Residency
Interfaith Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Head injury
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1598798795
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Henrik Manassarians, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Henrik Manassarians, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
