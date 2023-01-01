Hideyuki Murakami, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Hideyuki Murakami, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Grossmont8851 Center Dr
Suite 500
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Hideyuki Murakami, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1467959965
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Hideyuki Murakami, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hideyuki Murakami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hideyuki Murakami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.