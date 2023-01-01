Provider Image

Ian Golding, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatric cardiology
Accepting new patients
  1. Rady Children's Pediatric Cardiology
    3020 Childrens Way
    Suite MC 5004
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-966-5855

About Ian Golding, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English
Education
Queen's University (Canada):
 Medical School
Hospital For Sick Children:
 Internship
Hospital For Sick Children:
 Residency
Hospital For Sick Children:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962974956

Insurance plans accepted

Ian Golding, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

