Jan Penvose-Yi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN
Insurance
About Jan Penvose-Yi, MD
I opted for a career in medicine when I saw the need for empathetic patient care. In the current health care setting, it is easy to lose focus on the patient as a whole and to quickly focus on a smaller part of a possibly, larger issue. While providing excellent medical care for patients, I want them to know that I empathize and will do whatever I can to help. In the setting of delivering babies, I want the patient to have the best and most comfortable experience that they can for each unique delivery process. I believe in educating patients to empower them to understand what our working diagnoses and treatment plans are. I want patients to leave their visits feeling that they were heard and that we have a good plan in place to make and keep them well. In my spare time, I enjoy keeping fit and spending time with my human and furry babies (two Greyhounds and two rescue Chihuahuas) and my furry grand-babies (two Husky mixes). I love to cook healthy foods and sometimes, delicious desserts as a way to keep myself centered.
Age:54
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
1932203478
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jan Penvose-Yi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jan Penvose-Yi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
