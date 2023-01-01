Jeffrey Orr, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Jeffrey Orr, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic3900 5th Ave
Suite 110
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Jeffrey Orr, MD
Age:42
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Nevada, Reno:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
University of Nevada, Reno:Internship
NPI
1336401702
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey Orr, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Orr, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Orr, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.