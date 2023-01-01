Jihad Jaffer, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
The Neurology Center6010 Hidden Valley Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jihad Jaffer, MD
Age:49
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1366659294
Insurance plans accepted
Jihad Jaffer, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
