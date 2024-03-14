Scheduling not available for this provider
About John Iii Clark, MD, PhD
I decided to become a physician to give back to patients in the ways health professionals have improved my health and life. I enjoy working with patients to identify their own health goals and partnering with them to create realistic plans to achieve those goals. I also have a special interests and training in non-surgical weight management, clinical informatics and population health. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family and dog.
Age:46
Gender:Male
Languages:Spanish
Education
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Residency
University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital:Medical School
NPI
1467713800
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Iii Clark, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
