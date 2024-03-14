About John Iii Clark, MD, PhD

I decided to become a physician to give back to patients in the ways health professionals have improved my health and life. I enjoy working with patients to identify their own health goals and partnering with them to create realistic plans to achieve those goals. I also have a special interests and training in non-surgical weight management, clinical informatics and population health. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family and dog.

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Residency

University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital : Medical School

