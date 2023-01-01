Jonathan Bear, MD
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Jonathan Bear, MD
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
769 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Jonathan Bear, MD
Age:47
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Cancer Institute:Residency
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770849523
Insurance plans accepted
Jonathan Bear, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
