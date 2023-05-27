Kelly Murphy, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
About Kelly Murphy, MD
I have always loved working with children and medicine is a way for me to help them reach their full potential. As a pediatrician, I have the privilege of welcoming your child into this world and then caring for them through adulthood. Nurturing a relationship with your family and watching your child develop are my favorite parts of pediatrics. Every child is unique, my goal is to provide your family with care focused on your child's individual needs in a supportive environment. I enjoy working close with families during the newborn months and the adolescent years as these can be some of the most challenging and rewarding. I have a personal interest in global health and earned my master's in public health from the Johns Hopkins Blooomberg School of Public Health. I spent time in South Sudan with Doctors without Borders along with working in Nicuaragua, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala. In my free time, you will find me enjoying the outdoors with my family. We are water lovers and enjoy spending time on our stand up paddle boards, whether it is a causal family paddle, race training or surfing.
Age:46
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Florida:Medical School
Children's Medical Center of Dallas:Internship
Children's Medical Center of Dallas:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1801068713
Insurance plans accepted
Kelly Murphy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
97 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Murphy is a very good Dr, she has always been helpful since the beginning and has always helped us make the right decisions when it comes to our son's health. Who ever says otherwise are full of it.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
We love Dr. Murphy. She always has the best interactions with our daughter and Ireland loves her. She is very attentive and I love that she gets back to us quickly when we reach out to her via FollowMyHealth.
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Thank you Dr Murphy for taking the time to give additional information.
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. Murphy was great. She took time to listen and was very friendly to my son.
Special recognitions
