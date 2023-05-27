About Kelly Murphy, MD

I have always loved working with children and medicine is a way for me to help them reach their full potential. As a pediatrician, I have the privilege of welcoming your child into this world and then caring for them through adulthood. Nurturing a relationship with your family and watching your child develop are my favorite parts of pediatrics. Every child is unique, my goal is to provide your family with care focused on your child's individual needs in a supportive environment. I enjoy working close with families during the newborn months and the adolescent years as these can be some of the most challenging and rewarding. I have a personal interest in global health and earned my master's in public health from the Johns Hopkins Blooomberg School of Public Health. I spent time in South Sudan with Doctors without Borders along with working in Nicuaragua, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala. In my free time, you will find me enjoying the outdoors with my family. We are water lovers and enjoy spending time on our stand up paddle boards, whether it is a causal family paddle, race training or surfing.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Florida : Medical School

Children's Medical Center of Dallas : Internship

Children's Medical Center of Dallas : Residency



NPI 1801068713