Lloyd Kuritsky, DO
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider has an administrative role and does not treat patients.
About Lloyd Kuritsky, DO
I strive to provide the highest quality, up-to-date care to achieve effective treatment in an individualized and compassionate manner. Placing an emphasis on the doctor and patient working together as a team, in an environment where the patient is listened to very carefully, allows me to effectively treat adults with primary medical needs, including preventive care and the treatment of illnesses, injuries and chronic conditions.
Age:67
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Metropolitan Hospital (Philadelphia, PA):Internship
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Norwalk Hospital:Residency
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1083715114
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lloyd Kuritsky, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lloyd Kuritsky, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
