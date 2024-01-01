Manolo Rubio Garcia, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Manolo Rubio Garcia, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Manolo Rubio Garcia, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Internship
Loma Linda University:Fellowship
University of Tennessee:Fellowship
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1497162440
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Manolo Rubio Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Manolo Rubio Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.