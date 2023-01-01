About Marco Gonzalez, MD

I want to give my patients the assurance that I am here to serve their needs and let them know they can contact me for any concerns.

Age: 65

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University Medical Center of Fresno : Residency

University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico) : Medical School

University Medical Center of Fresno : Internship



NPI 1174636229