Marco Gonzalez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Marco Gonzalez, MD
I want to give my patients the assurance that I am here to serve their needs and let them know they can contact me for any concerns.
Age:65
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University Medical Center of Fresno:Residency
University of Baja California, Tijuana (Mexico):Medical School
University Medical Center of Fresno:Internship
NPI
1174636229
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Marco Gonzalez, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marco Gonzalez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
