Michael Plopper, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Michael Plopper, MD
Age:74
In practice since:1982
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Indiana University:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Geriatrics
- Phobias
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1427121524
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Plopper, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Plopper, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
