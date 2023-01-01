Michael Powers, MD
About Michael Powers, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Oregon Health Sciences University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
NPI
1548576804
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Powers, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
