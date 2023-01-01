Mohammed Miradi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Mohammed Miradi, MD5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 1-211
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Mohammed Miradi, MD
I try to take care of all patients to the best of my ability under whatever circumstances the patient presents.
Age:73
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
Mount Sinai Hospital (Cleveland, OH):Residency
Charles George VA Medical Center (Asheville, NC):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- HIV/AIDS
- Sexually transmitted diseases
NPI
1225077654
Insurance plans accepted
Mohammed Miradi, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mohammed Miradi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Miradi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
