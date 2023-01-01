About Mohammed Miradi, MD

I try to take care of all patients to the best of my ability under whatever circumstances the patient presents.

Age: 73

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi

Education University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

Tehran University (Iran) : Medical School

Mount Sinai Hospital (Cleveland, OH) : Residency

Charles George VA Medical Center (Asheville, NC) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus HIV/AIDS

Sexually transmitted diseases

