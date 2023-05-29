Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nathan Locke, MD
Age:39
In practice since:2019
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Medical School
University of Kansas:Internship
University of Kansas:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1295154854
Insurance plans accepted
Nathan Locke, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
163 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Excelent
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Let me listen to the music I wanted too. Although the procedure was so quick I was in and out in less then 30 minutes.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Efficient and compassionate care.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
He calmed my fears
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nathan Locke, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nathan Locke, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
