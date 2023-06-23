Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
SharpCare Kearny Mesa7930 Frost St
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions858-223-2510
Fax: 858-277-0690
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Nicole Tremain, MD
I work with my patients to help them achieve the best current and future health possible.
Age:51
In practice since:2001
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Columbia University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
NPI
1518922392
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Nicole Tremain, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
143 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
I Love Dr. Tremain!
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Nicole Tremain is absolutely amazing!
Verified PatientJune 20, 2023
5.0
Great
Verified PatientJune 16, 2023
4.0
I feel like more questions could have been asked & potentially other specialists could be involved (recommended). Seems like treatment next steps are pulling at straws instead of finding out the root cause.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Nicole Tremain, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nicole Tremain, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
