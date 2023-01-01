Norman Gollub, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider has an administrative role and does not treat patients.
About Norman Gollub, MD
I was inspired to become a physician by my uncle, who was a pediatrician, and a great role model while I was growing up. I enjoy working with children because they are honest and full of hope, and want to help make Sharp the best place to practice medicine and receive medical care. In my spare time, I enjoy playing the guitar.
Age:65
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of Chicago:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Eczema
- Growth problems
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548270515
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Norman Gollub, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Norman Gollub, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
