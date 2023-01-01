About Norman Gollub, MD

I was inspired to become a physician by my uncle, who was a pediatrician, and a great role model while I was growing up. I enjoy working with children because they are honest and full of hope, and want to help make Sharp the best place to practice medicine and receive medical care. In my spare time, I enjoy playing the guitar.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1987

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of Chicago : Medical School



Areas of focus Allergy treatment

Asthma

Eczema

Growth problems

Learning disabilities/dyslexia

NPI 1548270515