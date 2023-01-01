Oana Mischiu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology
About Oana Mischiu, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
St. Vincent Hospital:Residency
Loma Linda University Health Education Consortium:Fellowship
Carol Davila School of Medicine and Pharmacy:Medical School
MetroWest Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821112699
Special recognitions
