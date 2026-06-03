Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Optum Vista OB/GYN
2067 West Vista Way
Suite 200
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-941-1440
Fax: 760-630-5477
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rahele Mazarei, DO
As an OBGYN, my practice is guided by the belief that every woman deserves to feel heard, respected, informed and empowered throughout every stage of her health journey. I strive to create a space where patients feel safe asking questions, expressing concerns and actively participating in their care decisions. My philosophy centers around compassionate, evidence-based medicine combined with individualized care. No two patients are alike, and I believe treatment plans should reflect each person's unique needs, goals, lifestyle and values. Whether guiding someone through adolescence, pregnancy, menopause, fertility concerns or complex gynecologic issues, I aim to provide care that is both clinically excellent and deeply human. My goal is not only to treat medical conditions but also to advocate for overall wellness — physical, emotional and reproductive. I am committed to caring for each patient with empathy, respect and dedication. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, reading and spending quality time with my family. I believe these experiences help me stay grounded, bring balance to my life and allow me to connect with my patients on a more personal and compassionate level.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nurse practitioner (Female)
- Pediatric gynecology
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639170459
Insurance plans accepted
Rahele Mazarei, DO, accepts 8 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rahele Mazarei, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.