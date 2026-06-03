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Rahele Mazarei, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Optum Vista OB/GYN

760-941-1440
Fax: 760-630-5477

2067 West Vista Way
Suite 200
Vista, CA 92083

Need help?

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Location and phone

  1. Optum Vista OB/GYN

    2067 West Vista Way
    Suite 200
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-941-1440
    Fax: 760-630-5477

Care schedule

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About Rahele Mazarei, DO

As an OBGYN, my practice is guided by the belief that every woman deserves to feel heard, respected, informed and empowered throughout every stage of her health journey. I strive to create a space where patients feel safe asking questions, expressing concerns and actively participating in their care decisions. My philosophy centers around compassionate, evidence-based medicine combined with individualized care. No two patients are alike, and I believe treatment plans should reflect each person's unique needs, goals, lifestyle and values. Whether guiding someone through adolescence, pregnancy, menopause, fertility concerns or complex gynecologic issues, I aim to provide care that is both clinically excellent and deeply human. My goal is not only to treat medical conditions but also to advocate for overall wellness — physical, emotional and reproductive. I am committed to caring for each patient with empathy, respect and dedication. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, reading and spending quality time with my family. I believe these experiences help me stay grounded, bring balance to my life and allow me to connect with my patients on a more personal and compassionate level.

Languages: English, Farsi, Spanish

Education

SCS/MSUCOM/McLaren Oakland: Internship
SUNY Buffalo: Internship
SUNY Buffalo: Residency
Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of Buffalo: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639170459

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rahele Mazarei, DO, accepts 8 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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