About Rahele Mazarei, DO

As an OBGYN, my practice is guided by the belief that every woman deserves to feel heard, respected, informed and empowered throughout every stage of her health journey. I strive to create a space where patients feel safe asking questions, expressing concerns and actively participating in their care decisions. My philosophy centers around compassionate, evidence-based medicine combined with individualized care. No two patients are alike, and I believe treatment plans should reflect each person's unique needs, goals, lifestyle and values. Whether guiding someone through adolescence, pregnancy, menopause, fertility concerns or complex gynecologic issues, I aim to provide care that is both clinically excellent and deeply human. My goal is not only to treat medical conditions but also to advocate for overall wellness — physical, emotional and reproductive. I am committed to caring for each patient with empathy, respect and dedication. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, reading and spending quality time with my family. I believe these experiences help me stay grounded, bring balance to my life and allow me to connect with my patients on a more personal and compassionate level.

Languages: English , Farsi , Spanish

Education SCS/MSUCOM/McLaren Oakland : Internship

SUNY Buffalo : Internship

SUNY Buffalo : Residency

Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

University of Buffalo : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.