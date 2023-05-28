Medical Doctor
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rebecca Smith, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician because I loved helping care for my grandparents. I also enjoy science and being able to apply it in a health care setting. I believe in a team approach to health. Both the physician and patient should have a discussion and mutual understanding of health care goals and how to reach them together. Exercise and diet are key components to health as well and should always be addressed. I also practice evidence-based medicine with an emphasis on what has been supported by research and the most up-to-date information. In my spare time, I exercise, rescue dogs and spend time with seniors in my community. I also like to make home repairs and work on upgrade projects.
Age:44
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Internship
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Cholesterol management
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
NPI
1245441880
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca Smith, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
186 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
1.8
Satisfied with the care
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Smith listens and is thorough in helping me to have the best help. I am very grateful to her. I think motherhood has made her an even better doctor!
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Smith and staff are amazing. They are so helpful and kind. I always seem to come in with multiple issues and they take care of it or get me connected to the right resources.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.2
*Dr. Smith is great!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rebecca Smith, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
