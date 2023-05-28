About Rebecca Smith, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Simkin Kostrinsky, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I decided to become a physician because I loved helping care for my grandparents. I also enjoy science and being able to apply it in a health care setting. I believe in a team approach to health. Both the physician and patient should have a discussion and mutual understanding of health care goals and how to reach them together. Exercise and diet are key components to health as well and should always be addressed. I also practice evidence-based medicine with an emphasis on what has been supported by research and the most up-to-date information. In my spare time, I exercise, rescue dogs and spend time with seniors in my community. I also like to make home repairs and work on upgrade projects.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Memorial Hospital : Internship

Scripps Memorial Hospital : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Cholesterol management

Dementia

Diabetes

Eczema

End-of-life care

Esophageal reflux

Geriatrics

Headache

Heartburn

Hypertension

LGBTQ health

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Psoriasis

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Sleep apnea

Smoking cessation techniques

Ulcer evaluation/treatment

Wart treatment

Weight management

NPI 1245441880