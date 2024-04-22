Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sonia Ponce, MD, PC340 4th Avenue
Suite 11
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sara Ponce, MD
Age:57
Education
University of New Mexico:Residency
University of New Mexico:Internship
University of Utah:Medical School
University of New Mexico:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1174849905
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Ponce, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Ponce, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.