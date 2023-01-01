Srividya Sampath, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Srividya Sampath, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
3514 30th Street3514 30th St
Suite
San Diego, CA 92104
Get directions
About Srividya Sampath, MD
Age:37
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275892754
Insurance plans accepted
Srividya Sampath, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Srividya Sampath, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Srividya Sampath, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.