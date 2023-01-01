Provider Image

Srividya Sampath, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 3514 30th Street
    3514 30th St
    Suite
    San Diego, CA 92104
    Get directions
    619-515-2424

About Srividya Sampath, MD

Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275892754

Insurance plans accepted

Srividya Sampath, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Srividya Sampath, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.