About Stephen Thomas, MD

I decided to become a physician as it is intellectually stimulating, allows me to help patients and lets me perform research. My father, a physician himself, introduced me to a career in radiology. My goal is to provide compassionate, specialized care to help patients. Radiologic exams at times provide the answer to a patient's condition; at other times it is only piece of the workup. I believe my imaging and procedural expertise to be part of the care team. I like to work with clinicians to help with overall patient care. In my spare time, I love to have fun with my kids, work in the garden and fix or build things around the home.

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Presbyterian University Hospital : Residency

McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University : Fellowship

University of Pittsburgh : Medical School

Albert Einstein Medical Center : Internship

