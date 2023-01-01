Stephen Thomas, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Stephen Thomas, MD
I decided to become a physician as it is intellectually stimulating, allows me to help patients and lets me perform research. My father, a physician himself, introduced me to a career in radiology. My goal is to provide compassionate, specialized care to help patients. Radiologic exams at times provide the answer to a patient's condition; at other times it is only piece of the workup. I believe my imaging and procedural expertise to be part of the care team. I like to work with clinicians to help with overall patient care. In my spare time, I love to have fun with my kids, work in the garden and fix or build things around the home.
Age:51
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Presbyterian University Hospital:Residency
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University:Fellowship
University of Pittsburgh:Medical School
Albert Einstein Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1922203496
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Stephen Thomas, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Thomas, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
