Tatyana Feldman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
About Tatyana Feldman, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Rutgers University:Residency
University of Washington:Fellowship
George Washington University School of Medicine:Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1013235811
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tatyana Feldman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tatyana Feldman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
